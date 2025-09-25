Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan and Bangladesh will battle it out in the second-last game of the Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup, which is like a virtual semi-final for both these teams. The two nations have lost to finalists India so far and defeated the Sri Lankans, who are knocked out. Bangladesh recently defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series which gives them the confidence to go out their and express themselves with full freedom. While Pakistan remains the most unpredictable team in world cricket. When is PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Preview.

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman have looked decent in the powerplays for Pakistan and the duo needs to provide a solid start once again. Despite his consistent failures, Saim Ayub is likely to be given another chance to shine. Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz will provide the firepower in the end stages of the innings. In terms of bowling, it will be down to Shaheen Afridi to provide breakthroughs.

Bangladesh did well to pull back a marauding Indians after a brilliant start courtesy Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who picked up key wickets. Saif Hassan heads into the contest on the back of a classy half century against India but the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Emon will need to chip in as well.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Viewing Option Details

Match Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Date Thursday, September 25 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in a virtual semi-final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 25. The PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and it starts at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans Accuse PCB of Providing Low Quality Jersey and Kit for Pakistan Cricket Team During Asia Cup 2025 After Players Seen Heavily Sweating.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Pakistan vs Bangladesh online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 35 and Rs 99, respectively. It will be a quality game of cricket with Pakistan managing a close victory here.

