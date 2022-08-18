Pakistan (PAK) will take on Netherlands (NED) in the second ODI of three-match series on August 18, 2022 (Thursday) at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam,Netherlands. The match will commence at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Netherlands vs Pakistan second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs Netherlands: Fakhar Zaman Gets Bit by Wasp During 1st ODI in Rotterdam.

Pakistan lead by 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first ODI against Netherlands by 16 runs on Tuesday. The second wicket partnership of 168 runs between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam helped Pakistan reach a momentous total of 314 runs after losing an early wicket at 10 runs. Fakhar Zaman after blistering a hundred lost his wicket when he was at 109 meanwhile Babar was dismissed on 74 runs. Later, as Netherlands walked into chase, Vikramjit Singh (65) slated a good innings along with Tom Cooper (65) after an early fall of wickets at the top. Later after the dismissal of Singh and Cooper, Captain Scott Edwards took over the charge and added 71 valuable runs to the score. However, with no impactful support from the other side captain Edwards who remained not out, had to see his side been restricted on 298/8 in 50 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah both scalped 3 wickets each for Pakistan to block the hosts to get pass the target. PAK vs NED, 1st ODI: Pakistan Win by 16 Runs to Take Series Lead Against Netherlands.

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Vikramjit Singh (NED), Tom Cooper (NED), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Logan van Beek (NED), Bas de Leede (NED) could be our all-rounders.

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Vivian Kingma (NED),Naseem Shah ( PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK) could form the bowling attack.

NED vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team,while as Bas de Leede (NED) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

