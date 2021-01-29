We have come to day 4 of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa and the play has turned out to be far more interesting than expected. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and live telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the how the day three turned out for both Pakistan and South Africa. As the visiting chased a good 150 plus run lead, we saw a couple of vital contributions being made by the South African players. ICC Hilariously Trolls Hasan Ali on Social Media, Posts Picture With Caption ‘Your Profile Picture vs the Full Picture’.

South African opener Aiden Markram was the one who scored 74 runs from 224 balls. During the course of his innings, he slammed 10 fours and no sixes. Rassie van der Dussen was the one who scored 64 runs from 151 balls. With five fours and no sixes, Dussen was also one of the important contributors to the home team. Dean Elgar was the one who made way to the pavilion on the score of 29 runs from 45 balls. The team has scored 187 runs for the loss of four wickets. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will begin from January 27 (Friday). Day 4 of the Test will start from 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 4 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 will be available on Sony Sports. Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan and will be live telecasting all the matches. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to watch the Test live on television. In Pakistan, the match will be live on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can also follow the live-action of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test day 4 online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

