Along with posting regular cricket updates and news about the cricketers, the International Cricket Council has also been trolling cricketers posting funny captions alongside the snap. Now here was once instance Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali was trolled by the ICC as they posted his snap with the caption, “Your profile picture vs the full picture.” So Hasan Ali has not had quite a great outing in the first Test match against South Africa which is currently underway at the National Stadium in Karachi. Ali could only scalp one wicket from the 14 balls bowled by him. Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fourth Youngest Bowler to Take 200 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2021.

However, he did contribute with the bat with his 21 runs knock from 33 balls and was even praised for the same. In fact, this was the first time that he had even donned the national jersey after the Cricket World Cup 2019. Owing to his form, Ali was forced to return to domestic cricket. Talking about the post by the ICC, they shared a couple of snaps. In the first one, looked as if the Hasan Ali had successfully played the pull shot, but the second snap had a different story altogether. Now, let’s have a look at the post below:

Your profile picture vs the full picture 😄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jMw1niI0co — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

Talking about the Test match between South Africa and Pakistan, the visiting team currently leads by 29 runs. As of now, Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock are the ones who are batting for the South African side on the score of 2 and 0 runs respectively.

