Pakistan and South Africa have hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals when they face off against each other in their Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The clash will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 03, 2022 (Thursday) at 04:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the PAK vs SA head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. Pakistan Officially Out of T20 World Cup 2022? Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After India's Defeat to South Africa?

South Africa are undefeated so far in the competition and will be aiming to continue that run. A win against Pakistan will see them seal their place in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Men in Green need a win to keep their hopes and wait for the other results to be in their favour.

PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the PAK vs SA match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PAK vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 21 times in the T20Is. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record with 11 wins compared to South Africa's 10 victories. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) Naseem Shah (PAK) Quinton de Kock (SA) David Miller (SA)

PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

SA Likely Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).