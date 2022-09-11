It is down to the deciding game of the Asia Cup with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the finals of the event. The two teams met in a dead rubber of the Super 4 stage on Friday where Sri Lanka beat Pakistan quite comfortably. This might play a role in the finals as momentum is with Sri Lanka at the moment as they have won all games in style since making it to the Super 4s. But Pakistan is a side that has always done wonderfully in big tournaments but the Asia Cup has largely been away from their reach for a while. The toss has played a crucial role in the Asia Cup so far with the teams chasing often ending up on the winning side and this game is no different. Pakistan versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. PAK vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Final Cricket Match in Dubai

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been the consistent performers for Sri Lanka and either of the two often comes good in the power plays, setting up a platform for the middle-order batters to perform. Skipper Dasun Shanka is an established finisher and whenever the situation becomes tense in the middle, his calmness guides the team out of trouble. Wanindu Hasaranga is a genuine world-class spinner in their ranks and decimated Pakistan in the last game.

Babar Azam struggled again for Pakistan in the last match and his failure often ended up hampering the entire batting unit. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan are other players that have not been at their best in the last two matches and these are worrying signs for Pakistan. Their pace attack is brilliant though and how they perform will go a long way in determining the outcome of the contest.

When Is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup final match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs SL Asia Cup final match on TV. The match will be telecasted on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and DTT Platform users. For fans in Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of PAK vs SL T20 cricket match. Vasantham TV will provide the live telecast in Sri Lanka.

How To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup final 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Sri Lanka starts as the favourites for the match but Pakistan can never be counted out of big finals.

