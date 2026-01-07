Thats it! Pakistan have easily managed to pocket the SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026 by six wickets, thanks to a blistering knock from Sahibzada Farhan. Farhan scored 51 off 36 as Pakistan chased down 129, having bundled out Sri Lanka for 128 with pacers Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed claiming three wickets apiece. Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
OUT! Sri Lanka have managed to make a minor comeback in the contest, claiming yet another wicket in the form of Fakhar Zaman. Zaman looked to hit Dhananjay de Silva out of the ground, but missed the ball completely as the wicketkeeper stumped the veteran player for 5. Fakhar Zaman st Kusal Mendis b Dhananjaya 5(10)
FIFTY! Sahibzada Farhan has managed to keep his rich form going and has hit his eighth T20I half-century. Farhan reached his milestone in 35 balls, which were laced with four fours and two sixes. Thanks ot Farhan's fifty Pakistan are on the brink of taking a 1-0 lead.
OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga manages to remove Salman Ali Agha, who looked to finish the contest in quick time. Agha miscued a full toss ball, which went straight into the hands of Pathum Nissanka at long-on. On the other hand, Sahibzaya Farhan is nearing his 8th T20I fifty. Salman Agha c Nissanka b Hasaranga 16(11)
FIFTY! Team fifty is up for Pakistan, and it has taken just under 30 balls to do so for openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzaya Farhan. Farhan has been the more dominant of the two players, scoring 33 off 17, while Ayub has managed 22 off 13. Wickets are the call of the hour for Sri Lanka, or else a defeat is on the cards for the hosts.
Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayuv have provided Pakistan a brick start, adding 40 runs in the first three overs. Out of these 40, 19 runs came in the third over off Nuwan Thushara's bowling.
The chase is not that stiff for Pakistan; however, the conditions might make things tricky if Sri Lanka bowls tight lengths. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub will open the innings for Pakistan. Farhan, in particular, has been in rich form and will want to provide his team a solid start.
The final Sri Lankan wicket falls, thus ending the innings for the hosts on 128. A poor batting performance, where, apart from Janith Jiyanage and Charith Asalanka, no other batter could make use of their starts. Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, claiming three wickets apiece.
OUT! A second wicket in the over for Salman Mirza. Dushmantha Chameera handed a simple catch to the fielder at extra cover in a bid to go over the top. This is Mirza's third wicket in the match. Chameera c Shadab Khan b Salman Mirza 0(3)
OUT! Janith Liyanage misses out on his maiden T20I fifty by 10 runs. Liyange went for the aerial route and mistimed the ball, which landed straight into the hands of Mohammed Nawaz. A third wicket for Abrar Ahmed. Janith Liyanage c Mohammad Nawaz b Abrar Ahmed 40(31)
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: The road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins in earnest today as Sri Lanka National Cricket Team hosts Pakistan National Cricket Team in the opening match of a three-game SL vs PAK T20I 2026 series. You can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This series is more than just a bilateral contest. With Sri Lanka co-hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup alongside India, both teams are using these three matches to finalise their 15-man squads. SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026, Dambulla Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Rangiri International Stadium
Historically, Pakistan holds a 16–11 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in this format, but the hosts have been formidable at home, winning eight of their last 12 T20Is on home soil. Sri Lanka has named an 18-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The most significant update is the re-appointment of Dasun Shanaka as captain. Pakistan has announced a revamped 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. With several senior players unavailable due to overseas league commitments and injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has used this series to test depth and provide opportunities to emerging talent.
On Which Channel Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL vs PAK T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.
SL vs PAK Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed