Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: The road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins in earnest today as Sri Lanka National Cricket Team hosts Pakistan National Cricket Team in the opening match of a three-game SL vs PAK T20I 2026 series. You can check the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This series is more than just a bilateral contest. With Sri Lanka co-hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup alongside India, both teams are using these three matches to finalise their 15-man squads. SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026, Dambulla Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Rangiri International Stadium

Historically, Pakistan holds a 16–11 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in this format, but the hosts have been formidable at home, winning eight of their last 12 T20Is on home soil. Sri Lanka has named an 18-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The most significant update is the re-appointment of Dasun Shanaka as captain. Pakistan has announced a revamped 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. With several senior players unavailable due to overseas league commitments and injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has used this series to test depth and provide opportunities to emerging talent.

On Which Channel Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL vs PAK T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

SL vs PAK Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed