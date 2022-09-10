Sri Lanka (SL) cross the swords with Pakistan (PAK) in the final of the DP World Asia Cup 2022 on 11 September (Sunday) at Dubai International Stadium. The high-voltage drama between the two finalists will begin at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sri Lanka Road to Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here’s How Dasun Shanaka and Co. Made it to Summit of T20 Tournament.

A 16-day-long continental championship will finally see its closing when one of the two finalists will seize the trophy tomorrow. Asia Cup 2022 was a pure class event with some brilliant performances by the teams. Pakistan and Sri Lanka who outplayed the other two teams from the super four; India and Afghanistan, are both absolutely in good rhythm though Pakistan needs some serious introspection into how their batters in the middle can take the innings deep. Otherwise, Pakistan's bowling has been phenomenal so far. Sri Lanka's both batting and bowling have been exceptionally well, especially in the super four round. This is going to be an action-packed final and everyone will be looking for a good game of cricket. Pakistan Road to Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here’s How Babar Azam and Co. Made it to Summit of T20 Tournament.

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Shadab Khan (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) could be our all-rounders

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Naseem Shah (PAK), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Dilshan Madushanka (SL) could form the bowling attack

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kusal Mendis (SL),Pathun Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Babar Azam (PAK),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Shadab Khan (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK),Naseem Shah (PAK), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Dilshan Madushanka (SL).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, and Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2022 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).