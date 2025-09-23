Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be looking to secure their first win in the Super Four of the 2025 Asia Cup when the two sides clash this evening in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka lost their opening game of the Super Four stage to Bangladesh while Pakistan endured yet another defeat at the hands of arch rivals India. This game is crucial for both these teams as they look to stay relevant on their way to securing a place in the finals. While there is no dearth in talent in the squads, the one who keeps his cool in such a crunch tie, shall prevail. PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Saim Ayub did manage some runs in the last game for Pakistan but he is still to play to his true potential in this competition. He is likely to keep his place in the team though and will play at no 3. Sahibzada Farman scored a crucial fifty against India and will be keen to continue his good run. In terms of bowling, Haris Rauf has a good record against Sri Lanka and will be the pick of the bowlers.

Sri Lanka need their middle order to bat with more resolve against Pakistan with them being their weak link. Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka can score quickly towards the end and one of them could promote himself higher up depending on the situation. In Wanindu Hasaranga, they have one of the best spinners in the T20 format, and he should be amongst the wickets.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Viewing Option Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Date Tuesday, September 23 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Sheikh Zayed International Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 23. The PAK vs SL Super 4 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi and start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Pakistan vs Sri Lanka online viewing options, read below. When is PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 49 and Rs 149, respectively. It will be a quality game of cricket with Pakistan securing a victory here

