Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The third match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series is upon us and it will witness hosts Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka. Once again, it will be the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi which will host the PAK vs SL match in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had contrasting results in their last matches in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025. SLC Add Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Tri-Series.

Pakistan got off to a winning start to their campaign in the T20I Tri-Series, surviving a scare against Zimbabwe. Salman Ali Agha and his men would hope to win again, but do it in a more convincing manner. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would look to forget their shock defeat to Zimbabwe in their first match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series. Chasing 163 to win, the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team had a forgettable batting performance, being bowled out for just 95 runs and losing the match by 67 runs. Dasun Shanaka and his men will hope to bounce back, but the task will not be easy at all. Two Sri Lankan Cricketers Including Captain Charith Asalanka Return Home From Pakistan Ahead of T20I Tri-Series, Dasun Shanaka to Lead.

PAK vs SL T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Date Saturday, November 22 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team 3rd match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 is set to be played on Saturday, November 22. The PAK vs SL T20I Tri-Series match is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SL T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SL T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025?

Just like the PAK vs ZIM live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SL live streaming available as well. Fans in India, thus, will not be able to watch PAK vs SL 2025 live score updates on the official social media handles of both teams. Fans have an unofficial source to watch PAK vs SL live streaming and can do so on the Sports TV YouTube channel for free.

