‘Paranthe Kithe Hai?’: Sachin Tendulkar Responds to Yuvraj Singh’s New Challenge

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Sachin Tendulkar)

With sporting action coming to a standstill due to the global coronavirus pandemic, sports stars have been forced to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus. In the meantime, Yuvraj Singh is coming up with unique challenges and asking his fellow colleagues to replicate them. The 38-year-old recently came up with a ‘Keep it Up’ challenge, and since Sachin Tendulkar aced it, the all-rounder has yet another task for him to try, but the ‘Master Blaster’ seems to have other plans. Sachin Tendulkar Puts Unique Twist on Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh in his most recent Instagram post, challenged Sachin Tendulkar to break his ‘record of 100 in the kitchen’. In the video shared by the 38-year-old, he could be seen bouncing a ball on a rolling pin (belan) in his kitchen, while wearing a blindfold. Yuvraj asked Tendulkar to do the same without breaking anything. Brian Lara’s Son Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of His Childhood Days, Here's Why! (View Post).

Watch Video

However, the little master had a unique reply to Yuvraj Singh as instead of trying to ace the task, the cricketing legend asked the 38-year-old ‘Yuvi paranthe kithe hai?’ In his response, Sachin said ‘Yuvi you have given a good answer to my challenge but when someone is in the kitchen with a belan (rolling pin), they can make a great paratha,’

Sachin Tendulkar's Response

View this post on Instagram Yuvi paranthe kithe hai? 😋 A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on May 31, 2020 at 7:01am PDT

Sachin Tendulkar has been trying his hand in the kitchen during the lockdown and is sharing photos and videos of them on his social media. The master blaster recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with wife Anjali, and on that day surprised his entire family by making mango kulfis.