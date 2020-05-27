Brian Lara’s Son Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of His Childhood Days, Here's Why! (View Post)

Brian Lara’s Son Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of His Childhood Days (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game and his record in international cricket is nothing but sensational. Owing to his batting prowess, many aspiring and budding cricketers aim to replicate the Master Blaster’s heroics on the 22-yard track. However, Tendulkar recently came across someone whose batting style resembles that of his. Well, it’s none other than West Indies legend Brian Lara’s son. The Caribbean star recently shared a video on Instagram in which his son can be seen playing cricket. When Tendulkar came across the clip, he pointed out that his batting grip in childhood was quite similar to that of Lara’s son. Sachin Tendulkar Makes Mango Kulfi at Home to Celebrate His 25th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video).

The Master Blaster took to his official Instagram page and shared a merged image of his famous childhood picture and Lara’s son playing cricket. “@brianlaraofficial I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn’t do too badly in international cricket,” wrote Sachin while sharing the picture. Well, Lara and Tendulkar were rivals during their playing days. However, the former will certainly be delighted if his son reproduced the magic of the ‘God of Cricket’ on the field. Sachin Tendulkar Dons New Avatar, Gives Son Arjun a Brand New Haircut Amid Lockdown.

Brian Lara's Son Playing Cricket!!

Sachin Tendulkar in Nostalgia!!

Sachin, who bid adieu to the game back in 2013, is still the highest run-scorer in international cricket with 34357 runs. His tally of 100 international centuries is also the most for any batsman. On the other hand, Lara finished his career 22358 runs to go with 53 centuries. Also, his innings of 400 runs Vs England still remains the highest individual score by a batsman in the longest format of the game.