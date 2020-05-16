Sachin Tendulkar Puts Unique Twist on Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

With no cricketing action on the cards for a foreseeable future, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh came up with a unique ‘Keep it Up’ challenge to keep his fans entertained. The 38-year-old also nominated the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to try their luck. However, Sachin Tendulkar showed the southpaw way he is called as the master of cricket as he put his own unique twist on the challenge. Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun at Harbhajan Singh While Nominating Cricket Stars to Take 'Keep It Up' Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Sachin Tendulkar took the challenge one step further as he completed it while wearing a blindfold. But the master blaster wasn’t done there as he nominated Yuvraj Singh to take on his version of the challenge while stating the southpaw’s option was too easy. ‘I am challenging you back @YUVSTRONG12, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!’ the cricketing legend captioned his post. Yuvraj Singh Joins Harbhajan Singh in Slamming Former India Coach Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments.

Watch Video

I am challenging you back @YUVSTRONG12, but this time with a twist!!👀🙅🏻‍♂️😉 All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/px4usxZPkT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 16, 2020

In Yuvraj Singh’s version challenge, the 38-year-old could be seen bouncing the ball on the edge of the bat while saying that he will stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While nominating his former team-mates, the southpaw said that it will be an easy thing for Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma to do but Harbhajan Singh will struggle.

Yuvraj's Challenge

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

