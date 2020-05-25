Sachin Tendulkar Makes Mango Kulfi at Home to Celebrate His 25th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar Makes Mango Kulfi (Photo Credits: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and like the most of us, the master blaster was forced to rejoice the moment while being in quarantine at his home. However, on the special occasion, the Indian cricketing legend decided to surprise his entire family as he made mango kulfi’s for them. Eid Mubarak Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Bajrang Punia, Gautam Gambhir and Other Sports Personalities Greet People on the Occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The great cricketer posted a video on his social media account explaining the process of how he made the kulfi’s using mangoes. Sachin’s mother also made a cameo in the video and could be seen giving some instructions to the 47-year-old. ‘Surprise for our wedding anniversary. Made this mango kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary,’ the batting legend wrote on his Instagram. Sachin Tendulkar Dons New Avatar, Gives Son Arjun a Brand New Haircut Amid Lockdown.

Watch Video

The couple met each other in 1990 and got married five years later on May 24, 1995. They have two kids, daughter Sara and son Arjun. Just like his father, Arjun is also making a wave in the cricketing world as he garnering attention for his skills. But unlike Sachin, the 20-year-old is a left-arm pacer.

This is not the first time that Sachin has shown his cooking skills during quarantine as he was accompanied by his daughter Sara when they made beetroot kebabs, which the master blaster posted on his social media. Sachin has been the perfect family man during the lockdown and recently helped his son get a new haircut.