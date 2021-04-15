Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020-21. The PBKS vs CSK clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2021 (Friday). Fantasy cricket has been a popular game in recent times as it allows fans to earn some cash by applying their knowledge of the game. So ahead of the game. So ahead of the clash, we bring you some tips to select the captain and vice-captain for your RBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team. PBKS vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

The correct selection of a captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11 Fantasy Game. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the roles in your fantasy PBKS vs CSK team. PBKS vs CSK Preview: Everything You Need To Know.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The Indian opener showed terrific form in the opening game of the season, playing a brilliant inning with the rate of knots. And given CSK’s bowling struggles in the match against DC and failure to take quick wickets, the Punjab captain looks set for another massive score so must be the pick as the captain of your PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sam Curran

The young English all-rounder was one of the bright sparks in CSK’s opening game defeat. Sam Curran scored quick runs lower down the order, displaying his batting ability and his prowess with the ball also makes him a great addition to the team and should be selected as the vice-captain of your PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (WK, C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK, C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

