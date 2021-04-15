Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will pit their wits against each other on April 16, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first time that the two teams will be locking horns with each other in the IPL 2021 and have had opposite results in their respective matches. Punjab Kings won against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings lost against Delhi Capitals. Needless to say that both teams will leave no stone unturned to win this mouthwatering contest. In this article, we shall be looking at the weather and the pitch report. The weather will be ranging at around 31- 29 degrees Celcius. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 8.

The rains will stay at bay from the game and the fans will be able to enjoy the entire game as the precipitation levels will be at zero percent. The weather will be at 30 degrees Celcius at the start of the game and then will reduce gradually by a degree as the evening sets in. The weather will be clear and the dew will be at 20 degrees Celcius. Humidity will be over 50 percent.

Now let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

PBKS vs CSK Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to remain the same- high scoring one. In the match between PBKS and RR, over 400 runs were scored in the 40 overs. Dew will come into the play and the pitch could change accordingly.

