Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meet in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number eight. While Punjab Kings emerged victorious in their opening match Chennai Super Kings faced defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to start afresh now. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021 match 8. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 8.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between Punjab and Chennai is at 14:8 in favour of the latter. In 23 matches, Chennai have defeated Punjab eight times. These two teams have played a Super Over as well which has went Punjab’s way.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 8, Key Players

Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami are the key players to watch out for from Punjab Kings camp. From CSK camp, all eyes will be on Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. PBKS vs CSK, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 8, Mini Battles

KL Rahul vs Sam Curran, Suresh Raina vs Mohammed Shami are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021, Match 8 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 match 8 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai . The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The PBKS vs CSK match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C & WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

CSK Likely Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

