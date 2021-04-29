In-form Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords with Punjab Kings in match 26 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (April 30). Virat Kohli’s men have made a stellar start to the season, winning five of their first six games, and their quest for the elusive title is on the right track. On the contrary, Punjab Kings have won a mere two of their first six games, and they need to get back to winning ways soon. Notably, Punjab had defeated RCB twice last season, but the momentum is on Virat Kohli’s side this time. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. PBKS vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

The Royal Challengers Bangalore dasher has had a fantastic season so far, and he would like to shine against his former team as well. Batting in the middle-order, Maxwell has played many fantastic knocks this season, and he should enjoy batting in Ahmedabad. Notably, Maxwell would be familiar with Punjab’s bowling attack, and this advantage should help him play another significant knock.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: KL Rahul

With 240 runs in six outings, Rahul is the third leading run-getter of IPL 2021, and RCB should beware of him. Although the Punjab Kings captain didn’t fire in his last game against KKR, his consistency can’t be ignored. Moreover, Rahul scored a century against RCB last season, and he won’t mind replicating his heroics. Not to forget, the PBKS star also keeps the wickets, and his dismissals behind stumps could earn extra points for you.

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

