Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on each other in the 26th match of the IPL 2021. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore is sky-high with confidence owing to their current form. On the other hand, Punjab Kings is in quite a terrible state so far as they have just won one game in the tournament so far. The team will surely lookout for a change in fortune. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the preview of the game which obviously includes the head-to-head record, live streaming details and so on. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Chennai Super Kings Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to Go Back at Top.

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head

Out of the 26 games played between the two teams, 14 are won by PBKS and 12 by RCB. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that the two teams are at par with each other especially in the head-to-head record.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 26, Key Players

The key players in the tie are AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel from RCB. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle from Punjab Kings are the key players.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 26, Mini Battles

It would be interesting to watch the battle between KL Rahul and Harshal Patel. Chris Gayle vs Mohammed Siraj will be another good battle to watch.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 26 Venue and Match Timing

The match between PBKS and RCB will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will happen half an hour earlier.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 25 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RCB match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the PBKS vs RCB match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).