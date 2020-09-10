Looks like Prithvi Shaw has found love or that’s what the rumours suggest. So for a long time now, Prithvi Shaw and Prachi Singh have been following each other, but their comments on social media suggest that there is something more than friendship. Prachi Singh has been posting emojis of hearts and emotions. The Delhi Capitals cricketer has also replied to the comments. Prachi Singh is quite a popular actress and has gained attention from her serial ‘Udaan’ on Colors. Going by the comments, the rumour mills of the two dating each other have been surfaced. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Prithvi Shaw caught the eyes the fans and the selectors due to his performances in the domestic circuit and then boarded the bus to the U-19 World Cup. Post this he was picked up by the Delhi Capitals and now has been in the public eye for a long time. He was also picked in the Indian team and had created ripples with his batting against West Indies when they toured India for the Test series. Now, let's check out the posts below:

Prithvi Shaw (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another one

Prithvi Shaw and the comments by Prachi Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As of now, the two have not responded to the rumours. Prithvi Shaw is currently in UAE for the IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals will be playing against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, 2020. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).