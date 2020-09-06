The schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As per the full schedule for IPL 2020 with timetable released, defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2020. The start and end dates of IPL 2020 were though notified very early. Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, 2020. Check Out Delhi Capitals' Full IPL 2020 Schedule in PDF.

Meanwhile, DC’s IPL 2020 first-round matches end on November 2 with a match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Delhi Capitals are one the sides who have never won an IPL title. DC will play most of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Check Out DC’s IPL 2020 Schedule

DC Squad for IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalith Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamicchane, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy, Delhi Capitals managed to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2020 but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2. The franchise will be hoping to go two steps further this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).