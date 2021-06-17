The Pakistan Super League 2021 will today have a match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. in this article, we shall bring to you the lives streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So it's going to be a clash of the teams which are at the top two spots on the points table. Islamabad United sits at the top of the table with 12 points in their kitty. PSL 2021 New Schedule: Pakistan Super League 6 to Resume in Abu Dhabi From June 9 With Final on June 24.

Whereas, Peshawar Zalmi is placed on number two of the points table, a win here for them and they will secure a position in the knockouts. The two share a very interesting head-to-head record. The two teams have played 13 matches against each other. Peshwar Zalmi has won seven games and the remaining ones by Islamabad United. The last time the two teams met each other Pesha Zalmi walked away with a win. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 17, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).