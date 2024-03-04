In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match number 20 Islamabad United takes on Peshawar Zalmi. Multan Sultans have qualified for the PSL 2024 playoffs and now three places are up for grabs. And both Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are in the race for the next round. Meanwhile, for IU vs PZ PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Multan Sultans Retain Top Spot With 20-Run Win Over Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators at Second Place.

Both Islamabad and Peshawar have played six matches each. Peshawar Zalmi is in the third spot on the PSL 2024 points table while Islamabad United are in the fourth spot. The last game of both sides was washed out.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The IU vs PZ T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on March 04, 2024 (Monday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading. Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Abandoned Due to Rain in Rawalpindi, Teams Share Points.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).