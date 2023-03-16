Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United in the first eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Thursday, March, 16 at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The last match between the two sides saw the James Neesham-starring side emerging as victorious with Mohammad Haris (79) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s (41) solid partnership helping them post a challenging total of 179. Defending 180, their bowlers did a wonderful job, with two of them scalping a three-fer, while the others also picked up crucial wickets. Coming to the eliminator one match, Peshawar Zalmi will look to gain a win and inch closer towards reaching the final. Fastest Century in PSL History: Usman Khan Breaks Rilee Rossouw’s Record, Scores Hundred off 36 Balls During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans.

When it comes to analysing Islamabad United’s performance, we saw that Islamabad United’s batters could not get going as only Rahmanullah Gurbaz (33) and Faheem Ashraf (38) managed to top score. The rest of their batters failed to impress with the bat. Meanwhile, their bowlers, except Hasan Ali, who claimed a three-wicket haul, failed to live up to their expectations and conceded excessive runs. Nevertheless, for Islamabad United, the eliminator match is a do or die match and they must pull up their socks if they are to reach the final of the PSL 2023. Keep reading, if you want more info on the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2023 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on March 16, 2023 (Thursday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2023 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2023 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2023 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2023 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

