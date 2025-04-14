PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi. Both Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be playing their second match of the PSL 2025 season. Islamabad United are placed second on the PSL 2025 points table while Peshawar Zalmi are at the bottom of the team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IU vs PZ PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. Abrar Ahmed Performs Unique 'No Celebration' As He Castles Mohammad Naeem During Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Islamabad United will be looking to register their second consecutive win in the PSL 2025. The defending champions defeated Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the season by eight wickets and chased down the total of 140 in 17.4 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Quetta Gladiators. Set a target of 217 runs to win, Peshawar Zalmi were bundled out for just 136 runs in 15.1 overs with opener Saim Ayub top-scoring with 50 off 38 balls.

When is Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Peshwar Zalmi in their second match of PSL 2025 on Monday, April 14. The IU vs PZ PSL 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and has a start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channels. For IU vs PZ PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the live streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. For gaining access to PSL 2025 live streaming of all matches, viewers will need a Rs 99 pass. Islamabad United are the defending champions and they will look to continue their winning run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).