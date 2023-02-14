Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, scheduled from February 13 to March 19, is well underway. The star-studded event marked the beginning of its eighth edition at Multan Cricket Stadium in an opening clash between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The prominent T20 franchise league will see 34 matches scheduled between six teams: Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. On Which Channel PSL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

The event's first leg will be played in Karachi and Multan, whereas the later half of the tournament will be hosted by Rawalpindi and Lahore. The PSL 2023 will be played in two rounds; the league stage and the Play-offs. Each team will face five other teams in a double round-robin format in the league stage. Every single win for a team will guarantee them two points on the points table. At the end of the league stage, the top four teams on the table will duel in the play-offs. PSL 2023 Schedule Announced: Get Pakistan Super League T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Pos Teams P W L T NR Points NRR 1 Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.050 2 Karachi Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Peshawar Zalmi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Quetta Gladiators 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Islamabad United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Multan Sultans 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.050

(Updated after Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match)

The top two teams entering into Play-offs will play in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams will face each other in eliminator 1. The winner of eliminator 1 will then face the defeated team of Qualifier 1 in Eliminator 2. As the winner of Qualifier 1 will have already progressed into the final, the winner of Eliminator 2 will be the second finalist of the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League 2023.

