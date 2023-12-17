Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators have named former Australian pacer Shaun Tait as their bowling coach ahead of the ninth season of the league. The 40-year-old, who was Pakistan's fast bowling coach until earlier this year, has previous experience coaching the Afghanistan cricket team in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood Help Australia Bowl Out Pakistan For 89 in Fourth Innings; Kangaroos Go 1-0 Up In Series With 360-Run Victory in 1st Test

Gladiators had earlier named ex-Australian skipper Shane Watson as the new head coach of the franchise after elevating Moin Khan to the position of Team Director from head coach. With the appointment of Tait as bowling coach, Gladiators looked to revamp their coaching staff, aiming to break free from a pattern that led to four consecutive seasons without making it to the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators Official Tweet

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 🌪 SPEED ⚡️SPEED🌪️ #PurpleForce get another Australian boost as Shaun Tait joins @TeamQuetta as bowling coach🔥🔥 Tait - one of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game - will work with @MHasnainPak @iamamirofficial @Wasim_Jnr and co ☄️💥🚀… pic.twitter.com/vvrt6vraGc — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) December 16, 2023

Gladiators were the most consistent franchise of the PSL during its first four editions, when they reached the final three times, and also won the title in 2019. However, in the last four seasons, they missed out on making the playoffs under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Pakistan To Play Two-Day Practice Match Against Victoria XI Ahead of Boxing Day Test Match Against Australia.

The PSL starts on February 8, and runs till March 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2023 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).