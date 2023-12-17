A crushing defeat for Pakistan in the 1st Test match as Australia secure victory by a massive 360 runs on the Day 4 of the match as they bowl out Pakistan for just 89 runs in fourth innings. Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh scored runs at a brisk pace in the morning of Day 4, Pat Cummins declared after Khawaja's dismissal and set a target of 450 in front of Pakistan. On a pitch that behaved tricky, Pakistan batters never got going with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood wrecking havoc and the duo shared six wickets between themselves to wrap up the Pakistan innings on just 89. With this win, the hosts go 1-0 up in the series. Marnus Labuschagne, Australia Batter, To Undergo Scan After Copping Blow to His Finger On Day 3 of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test 2023 Result

