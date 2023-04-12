In match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings lock horns against defending IPL winners, Gujarat Titans, at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali, on April 13, 2023, Thursday. Before mentioning the Google prediction winner for the IPL 2023 match between Punjab and Gujarat, let us see where the teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Completes 100 T20 Matches.

Punjab’s IPL 2023 campaign has been going well, especially after having registered two wins and one loss out of the three games that they have played. In their last game, they witnessed their first defeat of the IPL 2023 campaign when they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who secured their first win of the tournament. Batting first, Punjab suffered a dramatic batting-order collapse as they could only managed 143 runs on board after captain Shikhar Dhawan’s quickfire knock of 99 runs. Defending 144, the Punjab bowlers could not pick enough wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad batters raced to the target with ease and helped the 2016-IPL winners get their first win of the competition.

As far as Gujarat is concerned, their first loss came against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders saw Kolkata taking the game to the wire with uncapped cricketer, Rinku Singh scoring a cameo that ultimately turned the game for his side. Batting first Gujarat posted 204 runs on the board with batter, Vijay Shankar scoring the highest (63). Defending 205, Gujarat bowlers, Rashid Khan (3-fer) and Alzarri Joseph (2-fer) did well to restrict Kolkata but lack of contribution from other bowlers saw Kolkata taking the game away.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Gujarat, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and GT, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Punjab and Gujarat is Gujarat. MS Dhoni Set to Play 200th Match As CSK Captain, To Reach Landmark During IPL 2023 Against Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS VS GT IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

As per Google Win Probability, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, considering the way they are playing in the current IPL 2023 season. The prediction further states that Punjab has 47% chance of winning the match, proving that the match is expected to go down to the wire. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest.

