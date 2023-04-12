Mahendra Singh Dhoni or MS Dhoni is on the brink of achieving another massive milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he is all set to lead the four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in his 200th appearance as CSK captain during the IPL 2023 game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Skipper David Warner Goes Past 600 Fours in Indian Premier League.

The match, which is set to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium on April 12, 2023, Wednesday, is all set witness history when Dhoni becomes the first player in the history of the cash-rich league to lead an IPL club in 200 games. Moreover, Dhoni is also the cricketer with most appearances in the IPL and when he leads his team against RR, he will achieve another significant milestone.

Speaking on Dhoni’s magnificent record, star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stated the former Indian captain is a legend not just for CSK but also for the Indian cricket, and, a win for CSK against RR would be the icing on the cake. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Pacer Anrich Nortje Completes 100 T20 Matches.

"What can I say. He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," Jadeja expressed.

Dhoni have led the yellow franchise 213 times out of the 236 IPL games that he has played. Dhoni was also the skipper of now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. The former Indian captain led his team to victories in 125 matches and has just lost 87 matches as captain.

