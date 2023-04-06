Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the most exciting young cricketers in the world. He finally has the opportunity to prove his mettle in one of the biggest platforms--the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders prior to the auction this year, opened the innings of the two-time IPL-winning franchise and has looked very good. In KKR's first match this season, the Afghan star played some delightful shots before being dismissed. Against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, the right-hander struck a sensational half-century and delighted the Kolkata crowd with some exquisite shots. Suyash Sharma Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old KKR Leg-Spinner.

Despite being just 21 years of age, Gurbaz has represented several T20 teams in multiple T20 leagues worldwide, including Islamabad United, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jaffna Kings, among others. He was signed by Gujarat Titans last year as a replacement for Jason Roy, who had opted out of the competition. This year, KKR signed him pre-auction and so far, he has delivered the goods and promised fans much better things to come. Nitish Rana Goofs Up at Toss, KKR Captain Names Impact Player Suyash Sharma in Playing XI vs RCB; Twitterati Left Confused.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Quick Facts

#Rahmanullah Gurbaz was born on 28 November 2001 in Afghanistan.

#The right-hander made his international debut for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in Mirpur on September 14, 2019. Two years later, he made his ODI debut against Ireland, scoring 127.

#With this achievement, he became the first Afghanistan batter to score a century in ODI debut.

#Gurbaz has played 15 ODIs so far and scored 582 runs, with an average of 41.57 and a highest score of 127.

#In T20Is, he has 1019 runs in 41 matches at a strike rate of 134.25.

#Gurbaz also has 950 runs in First Class cricket.

#He hit 12 sixes in Asia Cup 2022, the highest of the tournament,

He also recently played for Afghanistan against Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, which his side won. Gurbaz earlier last year, lit up the Asia Cup where he played some eye-catching knocks, the best of which was a stunning 84 off just 45 balls against Sri Lanka. The right-hander smashed four fours and six sixes in that knock, which made a lof of people sit up and take notice of his potential.

