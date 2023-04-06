KKR captain Nitish Rana made a mistake at the toss as he apparently named his Impact Player Suyash Sharma after his team was put to bat first. Rana said at the toss that Suyash Sharma has replaced Anukul Roy, alluding to the fact that the young leggie might have replaced the all-rounder, who came to bat at number three last game for KKR. But later on, it was learnt that Suyash Sharma was the Impact Player and Venkatesh Iyer made his way into the playing XI. IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

KKR's Playing XI with Suyash Sharma in Subsititutes List:

Suyash Sharma Impact Player

Apparently yes, KKR named the chasing XI whilst batting first. Venkatesh Iyer in for Suyash Sharma who will be impact player... Nitish Rana named his sub at the toss. Was expecting this confusion to happen early into the season. #KKRvsRCB #IPL2023 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) April 6, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer in KKR Playing XI:

Nitish Rana gave the wrong XI. Venkatesh Iyer is in the XI and Suyash Sharma is the impact player. #KKRvRCB — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) April 6, 2023

Rana Made a Mistake

Rana made a mistake during the toss about Team Change. Suyash Sharma is 19 Year Old Legspinner. He Hasn't Played any Competitive Game before.Rated Highly By KKR management — Suhas Wagh (@Suhaswaghtweets) April 6, 2023

