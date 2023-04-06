Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma is expected to debut in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders as an Impact Player against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 6. The young leg-spinner was picked at a base price of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in February and a lot of fans would be keen to watch this young bowler in action at the iconic Eden Gardens. The youngster hails from Delhi and has not yet played first-class cricket. He has represented Delhi at the Under-25 level. Nitish Rana Goofs Up at Toss, KKR Captain Names Impact Player Suyash Sharma in Playing XI vs RCB; Twitterati Left Confused.

The Knights have been known to sign mystery spin bowlers and Suyash is an addition to that list. KKR CEO had some words of praise for the Delhi youngster, while he was speaking on the sidelines of the IPL 2023 auction. “Massive credit to KKR scouting team. Because there’s a very young cricketer by the name of Suyash Sharma. He is a leg-spinner and he is a U-25 player. We were pleasantly surprised that we got him at the base price. We had kept him all the money for him and we got him at base price. The likes of Chandu Sir, Abhishek Nayar, and Bharat Arun, everyone who has seen him said that he is a serious talent,” Mysore had said. How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of KKR vs RCB Indian Premier League Match.

Suyash Sharma Quick Facts

#Suyash Sharma was born in Delhi on May 15, 2003.

#The 19-year-old is a leg-spin bowler and also occasionally bats.

#Sharma, in an interview by RevSportz, had shared that he took up cricket after being inspired by his brother.

#He had begun his career as a batter and gradually shifted to bowling leg-spin.

#He has represented Delhi at the U-25 level.

#Suyash Sharma was signed for a base price of Rs 20 lakh by KKR at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Suyash Sharma will be bowling alongside the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, who have a lot of experience of bowling in the premier competition.

