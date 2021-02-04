Rajasthan Royals dived back into a five-month-old query from Tinder India and finally answered their question in a cheeky way. Tinder had asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise if Rahul Tewatia was ‘single’ after the Haryana all-rounder played a marvellous knock to lead Rajasthan Royals to a win over Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. Tewatia smashed five consecutive sixes to seal the victory over KXIP after initially struggling at eight runs from 21 deliveries. RR shared pictures from Tewatia’s engagement and gave a cheeky reply to Tinder. Rajasthan Royals All-Rounder Rahul Tewatia Gets Engaged, Cricketer Shares Pictures From Ceremony.

“Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend,” Tinder had asked tagging Rajasthan Royals in its post. This was immediately after Tewatia played what eventually was the knock of IPL 2020. Rajasthan had then told them to ask the man himself. But Tewatia announced his engagement with Ridhi on social media on Thursday. The RR all-rounder exchanged rings with and shared the pictures on social media.

Rahul Tewatia Gets Engaged

Tewatia shared pictures from his engagement ceremony with his fiancée and captioned the post “3.2.2021” along with a ring and love emoji. Rajasthan Royals also shared the same pictures and quoted the post from Tinder and answered them. “Not anymore” the IPL franchise said in its reply to Tinder. Take a look at their post.

Rajasthan Royals Gives Cheeky Reply to Tinder India's Question on Rahul Tewatia

The 27-year-old spin all-rounder shot to fame last IPL when he smacked Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes and helped Rajasthan Royals chase down 224 against Kings XI Punjab. Tewatia scored 53 off 31 balls and helped his side chase down the monumental target after initially struggling at the start of his innings.

