Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia announced engagement to Ridhi on social media. The ceremony took place on 3rd February and was attended by many cricketers from the country. The all-rounder was one of the finds of the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020 which was played in the United Arab Emirates last year. Jaydev Unadkat Marries Fiancee Rinny Kantaria in a Private Ceremony, See Wedding Picture in Instagram Post.

Rahul Tewatia took to social media to share the news of his engagement with his fans. The Rajasthan Royals cricketer posted some adorable images with his fiancée from the ceremony. The function was attended by Nitish Rana, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and Mumbai Indians cricketer Jayant Yadav. KKR Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Marries His Long-Time Girlfriend in Chennai!

See Post

The left-hander shot to fame in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes at Sharjah and helped his side to chase down a monumental target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab.

Ahead of IPL 2021, the all-rounder was retained by Rajasthan Royals and will be hoping to replicate his last season’s form where he scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50 and had an impressive strike-rate of over 140. The cricketer also picked up 10 wickets with his leg spin, at a decent economy rate of 7.09 runs an over.

Tewatia has been a part of the IPL from the year 2014 and has played for as many as 3 teams. While he started his career with the Rajasthan Royals in 2014, before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 which was followed by a spell in the Delhi franchise. But returned to Rajasthan Royals in 2020, making his mark in the competition.

