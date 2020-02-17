Rajasthan Royals Trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore for Using Their Wrong Logo (See Post)

Rajasthan Royals Trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore (Photo Credits: IANS)

Even before the official announcement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, all the teams have been revealing their fixtures through social-media platforms except Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise said that they will wait for the announcement to come out and in the process, they also trolled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for using RR’s wrong logo. Just like the other seven teams, RCB also took to their official Twitter account and revealed their schedule. However, they used RR’s wrong logo and Rajasthan-based team didn’t take long in correcting them and they did that in a sarcastic manner. IPL 2020 Schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

“We will wait for @BCCI's official announcement on the fixtures, but for any franchises releasing early, this is our logo,” wrote RR on the micro-blogging website. Along with clarifying their logo, the Rajasthan-based team also took an indirect dig at all the franchises for releasing their fixtures before the official announcement of the official schedule. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Rajasthan Royals mocked Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

See Post:

We will wait for @BCCI's official announcement on the fixtures, but for any franchises releasing early, this is our logo. 👀 https://t.co/haShMYzBHS pic.twitter.com/KSRDaha24X — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 15, 2020

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway on March 29 with a game between last year’s runner up Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A lot of International T20 matches were being played in recent teams and thus, many prominent players are in the knick of the format. Also, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played on October this year. So, many players will be aiming to put up a spectacular show in the tournament to get a place in their respective national teams.