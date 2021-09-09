Ravi Ashwin's inclusion in the team for the T20 World Cup 2021 was something that was not expected. Ravi Ashwin played his last T20I match against West Indies in July 2017 and post which he has been away from white-ball cricket. Needless to say, the fans took to social media and posted their reactions about Ashwin's inclusion in the team. India announced 15-member squad for the mega event which will begin in October 2021 in UAE. India Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Members of Cricket Fraternity React to Announcement of Virat Kohli-Led Team for Mega Event.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were not considered for the team. Whereas, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar have been picked among the standbys. The BCCI made this announcement on social media and the fans could not keep their calm as they also roped in the services of MS Dhoni who will be the mentor of the team. BUt Ravi Ashwin's news came in as a big surprise. Check out the reactions by fans below.

Reactions:

Anothere one:

The spark in you is still there to do well and more! Always believed in you Ash! So so happy for your inclusion. Shine bright always 💫#T20WorldCup #RaviAshwin — Harshini Lalwani (@HarshiniLalwani) September 9, 2021

Big Surprise:

Interesting team selections by India for the #WT20 . The biggest surprise is #RaviAshwin . I like Ashwin a lot and he is a legend but he hasn't played for India in white ball formats for 4 years now. May be he was selected because Washy is not available? #Cricket #BCCI — Giri Subramanian (Off Work) (@giri26) September 8, 2021

Thank you:

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 starts begins on October 17, 2021 and will end on November 14. The tournament will be held in UAE an Oman after the BCCI decided to shift venues for the mega event owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).