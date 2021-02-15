Ravichandran Ashwin scored his fifth Test hundred and first since 2016 on day 3 of the India vs England second Test in Chennai. This was also Ashwin’s first Test century against England. He reached the landmark in 134 deliveries after top-edging Moeen Ali to the third man boundary. Ashwin’s innings was studded with 14 boundaries and a maximum. Twitter was full praise for the 34-year-old after he played a marvellous knock to score a ton and help India set the visitors a daunting target to win the Test. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Tamil Nadu Player After Kris Srikkanth to Score a Century at Chepauk.

This was also the third time Ashwin has smashed a century and taken five wickets in a Test match. He struck a 96-run stand with captain Virat Kohli (62) to bring India out of trouble in the second innings after they had been reduced to 106/6 at one stage. But Kohli was out soon and Ashwin still was 18 runs short of his century when last man Mohammed Siraj arrived at the crease. India vs England 2nd Test: Actor Siddharth Lauds Ravi Ashwin’s All-Round Performance, Says He Showed England How to Bat and Bowl on Chennai Pitch.

But Ashwin guided his bowling partner well and then smashed Ali for a six over cow corner and found a top edge racing to the boundary through the third man region to reach his hundred. Twitter erupted in joy and praised the all-rounder for this majestic knock on a deteriorating pitch. Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Ashwin’s century.

Outstanding Century By Ravichandran Ashwin

Extremely Happy for Ashwin

Extremely happy for @ashwinravi99 ⭐️ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) February 15, 2021

Ashwin Among Great Test All-Rounders

Ashwin has truly entered the chat for great Test allrounders. Century + 5-wicket haul in the same Test: 1) Ian Botham - 5 times 2) RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN - 3 3) Jacques Kallis / Shakib Al Hasan / Garfield Sobers / Mushtaq Mohammed - 2 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 15, 2021

Ashwin You Absolute Legend

Ravichandran Ashwin, you absolute legend. Test hundred on a minefield of a pitch. What a man. — Sarthak Dev (@devellix) February 15, 2021

A Moment to Cherish Forever

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Well Done Ashwin!!

So, for a man who allegedly picks wickets on turners according to some, gets a hundred on a turner in the 2nd innings.. Well done @ashwinravi99.. Can bat only on turners!! 😜😜😜 #INDvsENG — W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 15, 2021

When Your Partner is Happier

1. Ashwin after his century 2. Meanwhile Siraj pic.twitter.com/DMWePbvFsp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 15, 2021

Entire Team Celebrates Ashwin's Hundred

"When Ravi Ashwin Completed his Hundred - Virat Kohli and All team Given standing ovation and Everyone so happy in dressing room and in ground Mohammad Siraj's Incredible Celebration." pic.twitter.com/4J7h99bF8j — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 15, 2021

ComeonnAsh!!

Ashwin was out soon after completing his century with Olly Stone taking the final Indian wicket. The hosts were bowled out for 286 and have set England 482 runs to win or survive 200 overs to save the Test. England already lead the four-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 227 runs.

