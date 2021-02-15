Team India suffered a shambolic defeat against England in the first Test and looks like the tables have turned in the second Test as Joe Root's men have been pushed on back-foot. Chennai's local boy Ravichandran Ashwin has undoubtedly evolved as the star of this match so far as he dominated England first with a five-wicket haul and now with a blazing century. Meanwhile, actor Siddharth, who has featured in films like Rang De Basanti and The House Next Door, has come forward to appreciate the local boy's world-class performance with an appreciation tweet. Virat Kohli Left Miffed After Umpire Nitin Menon Warns Him for Running on Danger Area in India vs England 2nd Test 2021 (Watch Video)

Lauding the Former CSK star, Siddharth wrote "Chennai Legend @ashwinravi99 showing his home crowd and England how to bowl and then how to bat on this pitch, while also showing he has already done this pretty much everywhere in the world too. What a player!" As the match progresses towards the end of the 3rd day, Ashwin scored his century off just 134 balls with a strike rate of 75. Ravi Ashwin Joins Richard Hadlee in Elite List with Double of Five-Wicket Haul and Half-Century, Achieves Feat During India vs England 2nd Test 2021

Check Out Siddharth's Tweet Below:

Chennai Legend ❤️ @ashwinravi99 showing his home crowd and England how to bowl and then how to bat on this pitch, while also showing he has already done this pretty much everywhere in the world too. What a player! 👌🏽#INDvENG — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 15, 2021

The pitch has been spin-friendly from day one and thus spinners have enjoyed bowling on this track. However, there was a criticism that the pitch was tailor-made for just spinners and thus England batsmen struggled. Siddharth, in his tweet, has hit back at those who criticised the pitch behaviour by saying that if Ashwin can excel in this pitch why not the England batsmen. He went on to say that Ashwin has shown the English players how to bat on such a pitch with ease.

