Royal Challengers Bangalore got back to winning ways as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). This was CSK’s fifth loss in seven games and are in dire need of some positive results if they to qualify for the playoffs this season. Following the win, as usual RCB funny memes went viral on social media. CSK vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 37 Runs.

After electing to bat first, RCB made a poor start losing quick wickets but Virat Kohli first with Debdutt Padikkal and then Shivam Dube made sure that his team had a fighting chance. The RCB skipper scored 90 runs in the game, coincidentally becoming the first player in the history of the competition to reach 6000 runs. The 31-year-old’s brilliant knock took the Bangalore side to a score of 169/4. Virat Kohli is New Mr. 360-Degree! Fans Praise RCB Captain for his Sensational Knock of 90* Against CSK in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Chasing a tough target, Chennai Super Kings, got to the worst possible start losing both their opening batsmen in the powerplay. However, their innings was steadied by Ambati Rayudu and debutant N Jagadeesan but they never maintained the required run-rate. In search of boundaries, CSK kept losing regular wickets and eventually lost the game.

Netizens were impressed with the performance displayed by RCB in the game and praised Virat Kohli’s men for yet another win while trolling Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni for their fifth defeat in seven games. Here are some of the reactions.

Kedar Jadhav Right Now

Someone is more happy than rcb fans#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/ToLnSg7SEw — Mohan (@ismyname_1) October 10, 2020

Other Teams to RCB

CSK to RCB

CSK Fans Right Now

Ask any CSK fan now, he will exactly tell you how RCB fans felt all these years........ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 10, 2020

The Cup is Ours

*CSK fans feeling how RCB fans feel every year* Alexa please translate E Sala Cup Namde into Tamil — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 10, 2020

CSK Doing a RCB

CSK in this tournament is playing like how RCB has been playing from last one decade — desi mojito (@desimojito) October 10, 2020

A fourth win in six games means Royal Challengers Bangalore move back into the top half of the table, replacing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourth spot. CSK are in deep waters at the moment as the MS Dhoni-led side find themselves at third from bottom in the points table and need to get positive results if they are to keep playing past the league stage.

