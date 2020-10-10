Virat Kolhi looked at his absolute best against Chennai Super Kings in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper played a sensational knock to get his side to a score of 169/4 which looked far from achievable at one stage after the poor start RCB had made in the game. CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match 25 Live Updates.

After electing to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a poor start losing opener Aaron Finch in the third over of the game. However, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings but following the latter’s loss, RCB lost their way, losing quick wickets, and struggling at 93/4 in the 15th over. Virat Kohli Completes 6000 Runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB Captain Reaches Milestone Against CSK During Dream11 IPL 2020.

However, despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Virat Kohli showed his class as he completed his second fifty of the season and took RCB to a score, which looks to be competitive. The RCB skipper had a poor start to the campaign but has found his form in the last few games, registering scores of 72*, 43 and 90* in his last three games in the competition.

Fans were impressed with the inning played by Virat Kohli to get his team out of a tricky situation in the game. Virat Kohli scored 90 runs in the game at a strike rate of 173.08. His innings included four fours and for sixes which were spread all around the ground. RCB scored 66 runs in the last four overs with their skipper scoring most of those runs.

ABD's Partner in Crime

To strong their brotherhood #ViratKohli take one more step by trying Mr 360 ( #ABDevilliers) shot..🏏🏏 All the Best #Captain Kohli :90* today match@RCBTweets #CSKvsRCB keep going 19.1 par ye four 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bth48Ci3We — 𝑨𝒌𝒌𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓🐇 (@iamkapilkumar_) October 10, 2020

New Mr 360

Unique

Harsha Bhogle

What fun that was to watch Kohli. Not just the shots but the running! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

Masterclass

Virat Kohli ran 4 2s in the 20th over and faced 52 balls in this hot and humid conditions. A Kohli masterclass indeed, sheer class. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 10, 2020

Srikkanth

There is a reason for calling you "King" Kohli, you are truly the king of cricket! Masterclass on how to take a team forward singlehandedly for @RCBTweets by batting like a beast @imVkohli ! Interesting chase on the cards for @ChennaiIPL ! #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK #IPLinUAE, pic.twitter.com/nEzvZc9vez — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 10, 2020

CSK

Irfan Pathan

Those sixes from #ViratKohli were top class — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

Speaking of the game, Chennai Super Kings started on the front foot as Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran picking up a wicket each but were pegged back in the final few overs of the game. Shardul Thakur also bowled brilliantly taking two wickets on his quota of four overs.

