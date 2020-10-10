CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates: It’s time for the clash of the titans in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have made contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, but their desire for winning the contest must be similar. Winning three of first five games, RCB are on the right path to lift their maiden title. On the other hand, CSK have lost four of their first six games and are under the threat of knocking out off the playoff for the first time. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of CSK vs RCB game. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Preview.

Unlike the previous seasons, Bangalore seem to have a settled game plan this year. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have given RCB good start consistently while AB de Villiers is sensational as always in the middle order. Skipper Virat Kohli has also played a significant knock in the tournament and will be determined to put up many more such performances. With the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini have looked lethal, making Bangalore a well-balanced team. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, nothing has gone well for the three-time champions this year. Apart from their 10-wicket triumph against Kings XI Punjab, their batting line-up has looked entirely fragile with skipper MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav failing consistently. Though Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have done well in the bowling department, the Yellow army can’t progress in the tournament with a dismal batting line-up.

Going by the recent performances, Virat Kohli and Co will indeed take the field as favourites, and their victory looks certain too. Hence, CSK really need to put up an extraordinary effort to turn the tables around. Notably, a couple of more defeats could knock MS Dhoni’s men out of the tournament which makes this clash even more significant.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla