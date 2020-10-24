Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all but out of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race after losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) in Sharjah. However, they still have an outside chance if they win their remaining three games with massive margins and the results of other teams go their way. Their next assignment is against the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 25 (Sunday). The game also holds some significance from RCB’s point of view as a victory could seal their berth in the playoffs, and they will be determined to get over the line. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for RCB vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection with recommended players as captain and vice-captain. We will also help you with a probable line-up to pick your fantasy XI. RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Unlike the previous seasons, RCB have performed brilliantly in all the three departments. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have provided good start consistently while Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers made a mark in the middle overs. The bowling department has been handled well by Chris Morris, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal. On the other hand, not many things have gone CSK’s way this season. Their batting line-up have been fragile throughout the tournament while bowlers haven’t done a great job either. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

Although there many in-form players in the RCB line-up, De Villiers is the best choice to be the captain of your team. The dasher has scored quick runs whenever RCB have been in trouble, and his dismissals as wicket-keepers will fetch you even more points. All these factors make the former South African skipper an ideal choice for captain in your fantasy team.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner has been the unsung hero of RCB’s magnificent campaign so far. Alongside drying up the scoring rate in the middle overs, Chahal has also scalped wickets at regular intervals. Notably, the Dubai track is known to favour the spinners, and the leggie will be determined to take the in-form batting line-up by storm.

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing XI

RCB Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Likely Playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

