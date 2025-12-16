The IPL 2026 Auction is seeing a bucketload of cash being spent, where the record for the most expensive overseas player was set as KKR purchased Cameron Green for INR 25.20. This was followed by the Chennai Super Kings breaking the bank for the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, purchasing wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma for INR 12.40 crore. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir All-Rounder Picked By DC for INR 8.40 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction.

19-year-old Sharma headed into the IPL 2026 Auction on the back of a stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, scoring 133 runs in five; however, these runs came at an astounding strike rate of 160.24. With MS Dhoni's career nearing its end, Sharma is the perfect late-order keeper-batter who can take over the mantle of the iconic India captain in the late-finisher role.

Who Is Kartik Sharma?

Kartik Sharma is fairly new to domestic cricket; however, the 19-year-old has created a buzz about himself with his batting. Sharma made his First-Class, List-A, and T20 debut in 2024, scoring 479,445, and 334 runs, respectively, which include five tons and four half-centuries. Who Is Prasanth Veer? Know All About the Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player in Indian Premier League History Brought For INR 14.20 Crore By CSK in IPL 2026 Auction.

Sharma in SMAT 2025-26 made a mark for himself, striking bowlers at will, coming up with crucial late-order contributions, which makes him fit the bill perfectly for CSK, who are focusing on building a future-proof side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).