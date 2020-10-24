Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni‘s Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on each at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the match but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The two teams have had contrasting fortunes this IPL. The Indian Premier League 2020 witnessed Chennai Super Kings have had their worst season in the history of the team. They lost against the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets and have remained on number 10 of the IPL 2020 points table. CSK Playoff Chances IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s Team Can Still Finish Among Final Four Despite Losing to Mumbai Indians, Here’s How!

Whereas, Royal Challengers Bangalore is on number three of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 14 points in their kitty. The team has so far won seven games from 10 matches. Three of their games have been lost by Virat Kohli's men. A win here would mean they consolidate their positions in the final four of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Now, let's have a look at the weather and the pitch report. The weather will be at around 34 degrees Celcius and then will be going down by a degree. By the end of the day, the temperature would be around 32 degrees Celcius.

Since there the precipitation level is zero, there would be no rains to hamper the match. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather report below:

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

Nothing much is expected to remain the same. It will be on a slower side to only support the spinners. Batting second would be easier for the opponents and the team winning the toss would be looking to bowl first.

