Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 10 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The exciting encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 18). This will be the first afternoon fixture of this season, and both sides would like to get the favourable result. While Virat Kohli’s RCB won their first two games, KKR are sixth in the team standings with one win and a loss in two fixtures. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the RCB vs KKR match. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Eoin Morgan’s men would have been livid with themselves after their shocking loss to Mumbai Indians. Needing 31 in the final five overs with six wickets to spare, KKR’s win looked a mere formality. However, their middle-order suffered a tragic collapse, and the defending champions walked away with a 10-run win. On the other hand, RCB covered all their bases in their first two games but being consistent has been an issue for them over the year. Hence, Virat Kohli’s troop must not get carried away with their initial success to continue their dominance. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information. RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

