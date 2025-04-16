Buy IPL 2025 Tickets: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will face each other in their seventh game of the Indian Premier League 2025, finishing an exact half of the league phase this season on April 18, 2025. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, both Royal Challengers and Kings look to be in good shape, having won their last respective matches, and having a total of four wins and six losses each in six games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Rajasthan Royals By Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Fifties Help RCB Maintain Superb Away Form.

The intensity is expected to be very high in this 34th IPL 2025 match, as it would entail the winner to a better grip at the top-four slots. RCB and PBKS share a rivalry that dates back to the inaugural edition of IPL 2008, with the two teams having an almost edge-to-edge record. The two sides have met 33 times ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, with RCB winning 16 matches, and Punjab just edging past them with 17 wins.

RCB vs PBKS-How to Purchase Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Tickets?

A match at the cricket-crazy city of Bengaluru, set to be played at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, involving the home side Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their arch-rivals Punjab Kings, starring greats like Virat Kohli for the hosts, and Shreyas Iyer, RCB's former star-bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked four wickets in the last match, is obviously the one high-in-demand. Fans will have the option of purchasing RCB vs PBKS tickets in IPL 2025, with online booking facilities. Fans can visit RCB's app and website to grab the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match. Tickets range from the price of 2300 to 42000 INR. Watch Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Game-Changing’ Over Where He Dismissed Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh Helping Punjab Kings Pull Off Record Win vs KKR in IPL 2025.

RCB home match tickets, are mostly sold online, and the chances of offline availability of the tickets for purchase are not known yet. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match tickets have been in high demand, with most blocks already sold out at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

