Two teams with eight points already in their back, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be locking horns in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be the seventh game for both sides in the ongoing tournament, marking an end to an exact half of the league phase for them. Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 game, RCB are at the third spot while PBKS are at the fourth spot, as the hosts have a better NRR of +0.672, compared to +0.172 of PBKS. Buy RCB vs PBKS Tickets Online and Offline: How to Purchase IPL 2025 Tickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB won their last game against Rajasthan Royals by a big margin of nine wickets, while chasing a 173/4 total. They finished the chase in just 17.1 overs, helping themselves to better the NRR further. PBKS had a surprising win in their last game against defending champions KKR. Batting first, they were bundled for a mere 111 runs, in return, KKR with their batting collapse surrendered after making only 95. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Rajasthan Royals By Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Fifties Help RCB Maintain Superb Away Form.

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have had 33 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, the record is almost evenly poised, with RCB having 16 wins and PBKS edging past with 17 wins.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Rajat Patidar Marco Jansen Devdutt Padikkal Arshdeep Singh Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

Captain Rajat Patidar has 186 runs in his five innings so far, at a strike-rate of 161.73. His stats do showcase his anchoring skills along with a knack for acceleration. However, he must know how to deal with Marco Jansen, who picked three in the last match against KKR. Jansen's pace and length might trouble Patidar. Devdutt Padikkal became the Indian second batter after Virat Kohli to score 1000 runs for RCB to date, in the last match. His average however has been very poor at only 23.80, and facing Arshdeep Singh, who has eight wickets in IPL 2025 already will be a tough task for him. Virat Kohli, the RCB legend and all-time highest run scorer in entire IPL history is having a fierce form. Kohli has scored 248 runs so far, but facing Yuzvendra Chahal should be a tough job for him too, as Chahal was the game-changer with his four wickets in the last game. Also, Chahal is a former RCB star, so he knows the ground and Kohli's weak zone in the best ways possible.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RCB vs PBKS live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in IPL History; Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen Star as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 Runs in IPL 2025 Thriller.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

Devdutt Padikkal and Suyash Sharma are expected to be the impact players for RCB based on chasing and batting first during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Prabhsimran Singh and Xavier Bartlett might be the impact player choices for Punjab Kings in the match ahead.

