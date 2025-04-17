Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be hosting Punjab Kings next in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both sides have four wins and two losses from the respective six games they have played ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. The two sides have the exact same pattern of victories and losses in the IPL 2025 so far. Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match, RCB are at the third spot in the points table, while PBKS are fourth as they have a slightly low NRR. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 34.

Bengaluru will be playing the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match after a wonderful away win against Rajasthan Royals in their last match. RCB won that match by nine wickets, with 15 balls to spare. PBKS are here after a very special win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last match, PBKS were bundled for a mere 111 runs while batting first, in return KKR were made to surrender by the PBKS bowlers, especially Chahal and Jansen with just 95 runs on board.

Bengaluru Weather Live

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be hosted in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, April 18. The weather in Bengaluru might be a bit disturbing for cricket, with slight spells of rain visible in the forecast. However the sky is expected to be clear after the initial hour of the match. The temperature is expected to be pleasant, around 24 degrees Celsius throughout the match. IPL 2025: Most Four-Plus Wicket Hauls in History of Indian Premier League, From Yuzvendra Chahal to Sunil Narine; Check Full List.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is traditionally batting-friendly. However, in the past few matches, an aid for pacers has also been felt, but, for spinners, it must be tough, especially in the second innings with the dew making it tough to grip the ball. So teams in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match might look to chase after winning the toss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).