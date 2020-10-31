Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 52 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 31, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are looking for playoff qualification and a win in this clash will help them in that objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RCB vs SRH in IPL 2020 can scroll down below. RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are just one win away from securing playoff qualification and would be hoping to achieve that in this game itself. Meanwhile, if SRH win their remaining two games, they can make it into top four, but a loss will end any chances of them making it into the knockout stage of the competition. RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

RCB vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 51 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can catch the live action of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the RCB vs SRH match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 Select HD channels with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi will be providing live-action in Hindi. Fans can also enjoy the live action of all IPL matches on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 51 on Disney+ Hotstar

All IPL matches are also shown live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar to catch the live action of all IPL 2020 matches. Subscription can be completed by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

